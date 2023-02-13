Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 2/13/23 - NH Legislation this week, more

Today's zoom featured Larisa of Health Freedom NH, discussing a number of health freedom bills to heard in committee on Thursday Feb 16 (all day) - plus a report by Kevin on the recent cell tower setback hearing. HFNH is also sponsoring a Children's Health Defense meeting in Keene on Saturday Feb 18. We also discuss the rollout of Digital ID and the Total Surveillance State, the coming "fake alien invasion" psyop, the danger of root canals, the censorship of health care providers, and more.
For more, please visit www.RiseUpNH.org
