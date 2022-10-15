Mep Mislav Kolakusic - 4.5 Billion Doses Of The Vaccine Is The 'Biggest Corruption Scandal In The World'

MIRRORED from LUXUBUFAMILY
12 Oct 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSDAm6FsEro&ab_channel=DTL
Mislav Kolakusic MEP and representative of Croatia says:
The purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the covid-19 vaccine for 450 million EU 🇪🇺 residents is the biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in the history of mankind.
He's absolutely correct of course!!!
https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1580132343758540800?t=Eo2K2GgJEeSngUAGw2TJVQ&s=19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.