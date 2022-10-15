Mep Mislav Kolakusic - 4.5 Billion Doses Of The Vaccine Is The 'Biggest Corruption Scandal In The World'

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MIRRORED from LUXUBUFAMILY
12 Oct 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSDAm6FsEro&ab_channel=DTL
Mislav Kolakusic MEP and representative of Croatia says:
The purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the covid-19 vaccine for 450 million EU 🇪🇺 residents is the biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in the history of mankind.
He's absolutely correct of course!!!
https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1580132343758540800?t=Eo2K2GgJEeSngUAGw2TJVQ&s=19