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Your Physical, Digital & Biological I.D linked to CryptoCurrency Data Mining YOU - Can't Buy or Sell
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106 views • December 24, 2021
Humans will be the walking talking cellphones, no more hand held devices. Humans linked to 5G,6G + internet of things Skynet.
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN7Dpwg72z0
No longer on original video creator channel "ODD TV"
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN7Dpwg72z0
No longer on original video creator channel "ODD TV"
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