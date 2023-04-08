Tom Fitton: Joe Biden FACES INDICTMENT, GOP DA's Make BIG MOVES | TimCast IRL

Tom Fitton on TIMCAST IRL: Joe Biden FACES INDICTMENT, GOP DA's Make BIG MOVESCourtesy of @TimcastIRL

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on @TimcastIRL to discuss Tennessee House Republicans expelling two Democratic state representatives, whether Joe Biden will face indictment, and more!

full episode:

https://rumble.com/v2gttv2-tom-fitton-on-timcast-irl-democrat-expelled-in-tn-over-insurrection-gop-pre.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2



Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/

Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com