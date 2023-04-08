Tom Fitton: Joe Biden FACES INDICTMENT, GOP DA's Make BIG MOVES | TimCast IRL

Tom Fitton on TIMCAST IRL: Joe Biden FACES INDICTMENT, GOP DA's Make BIG MOVESCourtesy of @TimcastIRL
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on @TimcastIRL to discuss Tennessee House Republicans expelling two Democratic state representatives, whether Joe Biden will face indictment, and more!
full episode:
https://rumble.com/v2gttv2-tom-fitton-on-timcast-irl-democrat-expelled-in-tn-over-insurrection-gop-pre.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/
Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.