Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mel K & Jake Lang | Pray for Justice & Freedom for the J6 Political Prisoners this Season
channel image
The Mel K Show
115 Subscribers
40 views
Published 18 hours ago

Please Help Support Patriot Prisoner Jake Lang & All the Other January 6 Prisoners:

https://www.j6truth.org


Learn more about Jake Lang's New Book 'Patriot Prisoner'

https://www.patriotprisoner.com


Please Follow Jake Lang on Social Media:

https://twitter.com/JakeLangJ6

https://truthsocial.com/@JakeLang

https://gettr.com/user/JakeLang


We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm and focus on the mission - God Wins!


We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriots pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!


The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/

Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/


Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.

Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!

https://themelkshow.com/events/


Upcoming ReAwaken America Tour with Mel K, Clay Clark, General Flynn, Eric Trump and many great Patriot Speakers.

ReAwaken America Tour

Tulare, CA - Dec 15 & 16

Youth Leadership Rally

West Palm Beach, January 13th

Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com



Keywords
newspoliticsjanuary 6thj6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket