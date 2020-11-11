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Constitutional Lawyer Details Trump’s Legal Path to Victory
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31 views • November 11, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
Deanna brings on a constitutional lawyers who he thinks has the true electoral roadmap laid out when the true vote count comes through
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fab6d160ad7422090aab753
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
Deanna brings on a constitutional lawyers who he thinks has the true electoral roadmap laid out when the true vote count comes through
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fab6d160ad7422090aab753
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