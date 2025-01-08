The Martyrdom of Mahmoud Al-Haj and His Son in Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under the ongoing siege of Jenin camp for 31 days by the Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian Authority sniper opened fire on a civilian family who were on the roof of their house, killing the son and daughter and seriously wounding the daughter in the neck.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video