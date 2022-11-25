Creating Freedom in your Golden years

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



At Circle Of Life, We See Our Elders As An Incredible Blessing That Offers So Much Wisdom, Kindness, And Love, Yet Society Has Left Many Broken Financially And Spiritually.

Listen To Master Lama Rasaji And Jimmie Schwinn Talk About How We Are Helping The Elderly Create A Retirement Where They Can Live Healthy And Have Abundance.

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 49, The New Economy. You Can Watch The Full Episode At: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-49-the-new-economy/



☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

