One Thing You Need To Consider Before Prepping

What’s the most important thing you need to consider when prepping? βœ

In this video, Rudy, the man behind Alaska Prepper, shares what he thinks is the most crucial thing anyone should have prepared in the event of an emergency:



According to Rudy, water is the LIFEBLOOD of survival – without it, your other supplies mean little for ensuring your survival. πŸ’―



Leave a β€˜πŸ‘β€™ in the comments if you agree.Β