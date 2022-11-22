Create New Account
One Thing You Need To Consider Before Prepping
Finding Genius Podcast
What’s the most important thing you need to consider when prepping? ✅
In this video, Rudy, the man behind Alaska Prepper, shares what he thinks is the most crucial thing anyone should have prepared in the event of an emergency:

According to Rudy, water is the LIFEBLOOD of survival – without it, your other supplies mean little for ensuring your survival. 💯

