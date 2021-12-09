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How China Controls Your COVID Life (Ai Weiwei with Margaret Hoover)
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200 views • December 09, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/09/how-china-controls-your-covid-life.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211209&mid=DM1062147&rid=1345501043
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjYjhxGJ-sI&;feature=emb_imp_woyt
Artist, activist and former political prisoner Ai Weiwei discusses resisting authoritarianism in China and beyond, whether the West can handle China's rising influence and his latest act of self-expression, his memoir.
The kind of society the technocratic elites are pushing us all toward is one that emulates China’s authoritarian rule, where total submission to government is the only option if you want to live
There’s evidence suggesting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is behind the unscientific denial of the SARS-CoV-2 lab leak theory by mainstream U.S. media
Most U.S. mainstream media have financial ties to the CCP. Scientists working on dangerous gain-of-function experiments also have incentive to protect China from being accused of a lab leak, as they don’t want gain-of-function research to be banned
China also has powerful influence over American businesses, which realize that if the CCP is displeased, it can destroy billion-dollar companies and erase the fortunes of thousands of employees and millions of shareholders
The U.S. is becoming more totalitarian by the day, and many of the incoming changes to society are patterned after the CCP’s iron rule, with round-the-clock digital surveillance, a punishing social credit score and a draconian censorship system that hunts down even the smallest dissenter
It’s quite evident that the kind of society the technocratic elites are pushing us all toward is one that emulates China: one where lip service is paid to human rights while the population is held in an iron grip of high-tech surveillance.
China’s authoritarian-style rule is something artist and freedom activist Ai Weiwei is deeply familiar with. In a November 12, 2021, interview with PBS “Firing Line,” (above)1 Weiwei discussed his struggles with the Chinese government, which he also reveals in his memoir, “A Thousand Years of Joys and Sorrows.”
After years of political persecution, Weiwei escaped China in 1981 and ended up in New York City. In 1989, a peaceful protest in Tiananmen Square turned bloody, as the Chinese military slaughtered many of those in attendance. Several were friends of Weiwei’s. In his book, he writes:2
“Young people in China today have no knowledge at all of the student protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, and if they knew they might not even care, for they learn submission before they have developed an ability to raise doubts and challenge assumptions.”
“How has the Chinese government succeeded in erasing that memory?” the interviewer asks. Weiwei responds:3
“The Chinese government is very sophisticated. They succeed in every way [with] propaganda. They believe if they keep presenting the untruthful conclusion, history will also write it that way.
[The] young generation, they have no way to even to raise the question or challenge this conclusion from the government. So basically, the whole generation, or generations — the Chinese majority — will be on the side of the government, which is a pity ...
They know how to control the internet. They hired probably millions of internet police to just watch every sentence. So, every move, every act on the internet would be clearly recorded ...
It [became] so sophisticated, censoring and monitoring every individual. And it’s beyond imagination ... many, many dissidents have been put in jail. Most of my friends are still serving in jail now.”
Also...
US Is Already an Authoritarian State
Media Enforced Falsehoods
China’s Influence Over Global Media
Scientists Have Other Incentives Too
Brutal Authoritarianism Hailed as Success Model
War of Words
Trust in Media ‘Damaged Beyond Repair’
Global Totalitarianism Modeled on the CCP
Speaking Out Is the Most Important Thing We Can Do
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjYjhxGJ-sI&;feature=emb_imp_woyt
Artist, activist and former political prisoner Ai Weiwei discusses resisting authoritarianism in China and beyond, whether the West can handle China's rising influence and his latest act of self-expression, his memoir.
The kind of society the technocratic elites are pushing us all toward is one that emulates China’s authoritarian rule, where total submission to government is the only option if you want to live
There’s evidence suggesting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is behind the unscientific denial of the SARS-CoV-2 lab leak theory by mainstream U.S. media
Most U.S. mainstream media have financial ties to the CCP. Scientists working on dangerous gain-of-function experiments also have incentive to protect China from being accused of a lab leak, as they don’t want gain-of-function research to be banned
China also has powerful influence over American businesses, which realize that if the CCP is displeased, it can destroy billion-dollar companies and erase the fortunes of thousands of employees and millions of shareholders
The U.S. is becoming more totalitarian by the day, and many of the incoming changes to society are patterned after the CCP’s iron rule, with round-the-clock digital surveillance, a punishing social credit score and a draconian censorship system that hunts down even the smallest dissenter
It’s quite evident that the kind of society the technocratic elites are pushing us all toward is one that emulates China: one where lip service is paid to human rights while the population is held in an iron grip of high-tech surveillance.
China’s authoritarian-style rule is something artist and freedom activist Ai Weiwei is deeply familiar with. In a November 12, 2021, interview with PBS “Firing Line,” (above)1 Weiwei discussed his struggles with the Chinese government, which he also reveals in his memoir, “A Thousand Years of Joys and Sorrows.”
After years of political persecution, Weiwei escaped China in 1981 and ended up in New York City. In 1989, a peaceful protest in Tiananmen Square turned bloody, as the Chinese military slaughtered many of those in attendance. Several were friends of Weiwei’s. In his book, he writes:2
“Young people in China today have no knowledge at all of the student protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, and if they knew they might not even care, for they learn submission before they have developed an ability to raise doubts and challenge assumptions.”
“How has the Chinese government succeeded in erasing that memory?” the interviewer asks. Weiwei responds:3
“The Chinese government is very sophisticated. They succeed in every way [with] propaganda. They believe if they keep presenting the untruthful conclusion, history will also write it that way.
[The] young generation, they have no way to even to raise the question or challenge this conclusion from the government. So basically, the whole generation, or generations — the Chinese majority — will be on the side of the government, which is a pity ...
They know how to control the internet. They hired probably millions of internet police to just watch every sentence. So, every move, every act on the internet would be clearly recorded ...
It [became] so sophisticated, censoring and monitoring every individual. And it’s beyond imagination ... many, many dissidents have been put in jail. Most of my friends are still serving in jail now.”
Also...
US Is Already an Authoritarian State
Media Enforced Falsehoods
China’s Influence Over Global Media
Scientists Have Other Incentives Too
Brutal Authoritarianism Hailed as Success Model
War of Words
Trust in Media ‘Damaged Beyond Repair’
Global Totalitarianism Modeled on the CCP
Speaking Out Is the Most Important Thing We Can Do
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