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Trump Supporter Gets Swatted After ANTIFA Doxxes His Family
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43 views • August 15, 2019
Louis Huey was doxxed by ANTIFA and falsely blamed for tearing down a USA flag at an ICE facility. Louis & Tyler Nixon join Owen to discuss the latest examples of leftist insanity.
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