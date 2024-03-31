Dresden Gedenken - Henry Hafenmayer

Zum heutigen Gedenken an Dresden lassen wir Henry Hafenmayer auch nochmals zu Wort kommen.
Ist diese totale Vernichtung eine demokratische Befreiung?
Geht es uns nun besser und ist nun weltweiter Frieden?
Die Antwort liegt auf der Hand:
Die sogenannten "Befreier" befreien auch heute noch viele Menschen von ihrem Besitz und ihrem Leben.
Es wird Zeit, dass die Menschen sich diesem Wahnsinn verweigern!
Henry Hafenmayer:
Wuwox https://www.wuwox.com/c/henryhafenmayer
Telegram https://t.me/henryhafenmayer
GoyimTV https://goyimtv.com/channel/3223816587/HenryHafenmayer
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/henryhafenmayer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.