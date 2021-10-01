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Dr. Shows Horrifying Images Of Magnified COVID Vaccines
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1695 views • October 01, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej joins Stew to reveal her findings after examining the Moderna and J&J vials. What she found will absolutely make your skin crawl!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61574b0be29da32752476ea3
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61574b0be29da32752476ea3
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