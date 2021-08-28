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LIGHT BULB LIGHTS UP WHEN TOUCHED TO COVID INJECTION SITE?
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156 views • August 28, 2021
[Buzzand_NZ: Unsure what to make of this video. Put it up as a matter of interest.]
The MAGNET CHALLENGE has become popular among the Covidiot Sheeple that have taken the Covid jab. Will the LIGHT BULB CHALLENGE be their next form of entertainment while waiting for their MASS DEPOPULATION EVENT? Time will tell. Others will try this too, just like others are doing the magnet challenge. If it is fake, it will be shown to be so, but we all know now that the magnet challenge is well confirmed as REAL. If you haven't gotten the Depopulation Jab yet, hopeful you don't follow the rest of the lemmings over the cliff. JUST SAY NO, and DO NOT CONSENT!!!
The MAGNET CHALLENGE has become popular among the Covidiot Sheeple that have taken the Covid jab. Will the LIGHT BULB CHALLENGE be their next form of entertainment while waiting for their MASS DEPOPULATION EVENT? Time will tell. Others will try this too, just like others are doing the magnet challenge. If it is fake, it will be shown to be so, but we all know now that the magnet challenge is well confirmed as REAL. If you haven't gotten the Depopulation Jab yet, hopeful you don't follow the rest of the lemmings over the cliff. JUST SAY NO, and DO NOT CONSENT!!!
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