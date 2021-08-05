LOOK AT THAT THUMBNAIL - THE PIECE OF HUMAN GARBAGE IS THE REASON FOR ALL THIS MISERY

Remember the #ORBITER Project?It's NOT deadI'll let the man speak for himself:David Rosler: This is how sick Big tech has become. I made several replies under an AKDynamite Verified icon 2 post about Our free nation with a carefully-chosen total of 120 followers/contacts out of 490 on LinkedIn , 120 people who have come to know me well and with whom I communicated all the time; people who do nothing but complain about censorship and should have come over here instantly. In 1 day there was not one reply and I was thrown off LinkedIn, even though I was promoting a business which is what LinkedIn is supposed to be about - its a business networking site. 'That is how sick big Tech has become. Welcome to the Nazi Socialist States of America; the tyranny really is getting that bad, now, as the few people here on this site so far well know.I reply: VfB Not 'nazi'; BOLSHEVIK, brother!He's not having any of that without receipts...[I got 'em, boys]DR: VfB, I disagree. Maybe only a 30 or 40 people signed up here and I absolutely recognize at least one and probably three of the most horrendous, soul-less, unconscionable false flag progressive trolls your sickest imagination could ever think up, and have had to fight off being slowly and totally destroyed by them as the infiltrators, co-opting all my work, pretending to be sympathetic while playing the roles of female Victims on the one hand praising me and on the other hand defaming me with semantics that make them look sympathetic while really intent to destroy. As Orson Welles said, the worst enemy you can have is the one who pretends to be sympathetic. They have been caught in innumerable lies, one of them was an associate producer who failed and lied in ways so spectacular that she is under criminal investigation here in Nashville.I have been-on record as fighting this battle with trolls since 2013 and they have cost me very much indeed, but when I told OFN management about it she said they could not just throw people out based on one person's word. Sure. Forget my knowledge and expertise. Just you know, la de da.A place like this being successful is the biggest threat to billions of communist dollars so naturally they arew moving in their worst. I quit OFN initially fearing my presence would attract them because they use spiders to look me up everywhere (yes, it's that bad and I can prove it) but re-joined when I saw I was too late: I already did attract them, or their communist bosses sent them here independently.One of these people, the "associate producer", whose skill at fakery and destructive operations was and is so horrendous that as you slowly learn of it will make your hair stand on-end, basically ruined the studio, moved into it and lived there while I was up north, refused my order to leave and hid when the cops showed up to throw her out. I told her to get the hell out of my life and work or I would start speaking up. She continues to cling, call and leave sick voicemail messages sometimes as early as 6 AM, telling me she is my partner after I dismissed her 2 years ago, all the while continuing to interfere with my business and when the cops finally have the final determination they need, in my opinion she's going to prison for 20 years. Therefore, I am speaking up.The problem is that there are 1,000's of people prepared to replace her and have their own marching orders from Big Tech.My own opinion is that this place has already been hacked, probably 2/3 filled with false flags and everyone trying to get in are being blocked from signing up while Big tech which organizes these trolling ops uses the fact of their shadowbanning Andrea's posts as an excuse to cover the hacking which is actually responsible for the impossibly low sign-up numbers.I am going to work to make this place as successful as it can be, but if management won't listen to experience on the matter, this place is finished before it started, because only 30 or 40 people or whatever after 3 weeks is impossible. IMO this place has been hacked to keep people out.The communists will not tolerate a place like this. The problem is it might take a bloody civil war to stop them, now.This place should have 10,000 people in it by now. This is more than just people not seeing the messages about OFN on Facebook. The obvious disproportionate number of trolls also makes clear what is going on, here. IMO it's been hacked and the communists are keeping true conservatives mostly out and slowly flooding the place with their operatives. I know this battle for 8 years, been written about in places like World Net Daily about it and been on many radio shows telling my story for years. But no one wants to listen to things they don't want to listen to.This image is one of their leaders. The tweets are to me. The grey are screenshots taken of his blog. THIS is how sick they are.