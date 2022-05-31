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Climate Change: John Kerry Points the Finger Of Blame At Everyday Human Beings #ClimateHoax
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82 views • May 31, 2022
"So we're dealing with a crisis here, folks. That's a crisis made by human beings."
They never talk about charging their corporate buddies who are the culprits reponsible for the carbon footprint. They fly all over the world on their private jets, and live in beach front properties. But they want us to live like serfs and peasants.
They ultimately just want to charge us to breathe.
#ClimateHoax #Davos2022 #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
They never talk about charging their corporate buddies who are the culprits reponsible for the carbon footprint. They fly all over the world on their private jets, and live in beach front properties. But they want us to live like serfs and peasants.
They ultimately just want to charge us to breathe.
#ClimateHoax #Davos2022 #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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