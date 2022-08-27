Is Earth a Space Prison? Human Bodies as Jail Cells for Captives of Galactic Wars

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Video source: Eye of Truth "The "Earth prison theory": Are we actually living in a space prison? |Eye of Truth"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZZ7zHj31Y0
Type I through VII civilizations
https://youtu.be/Yb4H098aMRI
Email: [email protected]
"Can we consider that the earth is a prison for humans?" https://www.researchgate.net/post/Can-we-consider-that-the-earth-is-a-prison-for-humans
Andrew Hennessey: "How to Escape Earth" https://www.4shared.com/web/preview/pdf/IZ0w8lp2
Andrew Hennessey: "Monkeys of Eden" https://www.4shared.com/web/preview/pdf/EidgH_AV
Book page: https://amzn.to/3e3lBrb
READ:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b