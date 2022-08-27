Is Earth a Space Prison? Human Bodies as Jail Cells for Captives of Galactic Wars

64 views • August 27, 2022

"Can we consider that the earth is a prison for humans?" https://www.researchgate.net/post/Can-we-consider-that-the-earth-is-a-prison-for-humans

Video source: Eye of Truth "The "Earth prison theory": Are we actually living in a space prison? |Eye of Truth"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZZ7zHj31Y0

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