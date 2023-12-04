Large groups of "mostly Chinese men" captured on video crossing illegally into California

JUST IN: Large groups of "mostly Chinese men" captured on video in California crossing illegally into the United States.
Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for migrant services due to resources stretched thin.
