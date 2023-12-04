Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Large groups of "mostly Chinese men" captured on video crossing illegally into California
channel image
GalacticStorm
2179 Subscribers
Shop now
112 views
Published Yesterday

JUST IN: Large groups of "mostly Chinese men" captured on video in California crossing illegally into the United States.


Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for migrant services due to resources stretched thin.


https://x.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1731747370247815515?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket