Romanian Trafficking, The Sullivans, “I Love You, Satan!”, Vietnam to Croatia, Monca Lewinsky, “Palestine”, Trump
26 views • 22 hours ago

SR 2025-09-26 #220

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #220: 26 September 2025

 

Topic list:
* Romanian sources on the United States military trafficking children?
* The Irish Catholic Sullivans of the State Department: from Laos to the Big Orange Louse.
* Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk: “I love you...Satan.”
* Snake Eyes (1998)!!!
* What the ___ is under Bill Hicks’ nose?
* From Vietnam to Croatia: trial runs of tyranny.
* Shawn Ryan and Nathan Apffel: ignoring Rome.
* The U.S. military chaplain behind Romanian trafficking: guess which religion.
* John-John, “George”, and Monica Lewinsky.
* GIVE #PALESTINE BACK TO IT’S PREVIOUS OWNERS!
* The Mothra twins...are Dames of Malta?!
* Steve Wohlberg...on C.I.A.NN?!
* Andrew Tate’s mother was the lunch lady at...guess where.
* DEATH TO THE BLACK DEMONS!!!
* MORE .30-‘06s, THIS TIME TO KILL OUR HEROES AT ICE!!!
* Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bolea...closet Catholic?
* Trump blames autism on...TYLENOL!
* Who runs the Hindustan Times?

_____________________

