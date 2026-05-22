No Agenda — Just Blame Donald Trump

What Dems Could Say, But Aren’t; What They Are Saying, But Shouldn’t

* There is no Dem agenda.

* Left-wing candidates across the country are refusing to run on their actual records.

* They know the American people reject their failed policies.

* They rely on personal attacks against President Trump and a desperate scheme to rig the system.

* They talk about changing the system, not working within it when they are out of power.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (22 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7a8ja0-victor-davis-hanson-democrats-cant-defend-their-record-so-they-want-to-chan.html

https://youtu.be/UCAf-8lnP8g