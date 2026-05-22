No Agenda — Just Blame Donald Trump

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What Dems Could Say, But Aren’t; What They Are Saying, But Shouldn’t
* There is no Dem agenda.
* Left-wing candidates across the country are refusing to run on their actual records.
* They know the American people reject their failed policies.
* They rely on personal attacks against President Trump and a desperate scheme to rig the system.
* They talk about changing the system, not working within it when they are out of power.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (22 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7a8ja0-victor-davis-hanson-democrats-cant-defend-their-record-so-they-want-to-chan.html