President Biden Gaslights for Election Fraud and Interference in Midterms Speech | Robert Antonellis

President Biden stood before all watching live as he delivered a speech stoking political violence under the guise of opposing it. As the midterms approach the Democrats have become more desperate to smear their opposition and Biden answers the call to divide the country against Republicans.





In his speech he tied Conservatives to January 6th, their false insurrection, in order to make the call that the GOP is a threat to democracy. With strokes of stuttering idiocy and underlying lines of disgust for the America First people Biden painted a bleak picture for those who do not adhere to the regime he helms. Vote their way or suffer the consequences.





Dustin Faulkner delivers a warning to the American people as we approach midterms. What are we facing? Is election fraud about to occur as Joe Biden made way for it in his speech? Will there be upheaval when the Red Wave occurs?





Robert Antonellis joins to discuss his plan with TIDNY. As Trump keeps announcing he might run and faces indictment on bogus January 6th charges is there another way to beat the regime, including Nancy Pelosi?





