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CNN Says Don’t Be Alarmed That People Start Dying After Vaccine
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155 views • December 09, 2020
Dec 8, 2020
Paul Joseph Watson
Paul Joseph Watson guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the atrocities of the growing medical tyranny across the globe.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd01dfe36e1a46b3ed5cb70
Paul Joseph Watson
Paul Joseph Watson guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the atrocities of the growing medical tyranny across the globe.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd01dfe36e1a46b3ed5cb70
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