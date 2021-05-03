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Gelukkig! Een update van staatsgek Youri!
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22 views • May 03, 2021
We maakten ons al zorgen, want waar was staatsgek Youri toch?
Gelukkig was daar wappie Karin die een filmpje van Youri royaal richting zijn Facebook account deelde.
Erg lief Karin, ook van harte welkom nog hier, leuk dat je ook gezellig aan het reageren bent.
Echt beter gaat het nog niet met Youri horen we, er komt in dat korte filmpje nog steeds dezelfde onzin uit, dus is het een kwestie van geduld. En dat hebben we.
Gelukkig was daar wappie Karin die een filmpje van Youri royaal richting zijn Facebook account deelde.
Erg lief Karin, ook van harte welkom nog hier, leuk dat je ook gezellig aan het reageren bent.
Echt beter gaat het nog niet met Youri horen we, er komt in dat korte filmpje nog steeds dezelfde onzin uit, dus is het een kwestie van geduld. En dat hebben we.
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