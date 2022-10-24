THE SCRIPPALS AND THE NOVICHOK??? - MORE FAKE NEWS FROM THE UK CROCKED MSM

A POINT TO NOTE THIS INCIDENT TOOK PLACE A STONES THROW FROM THE UK,S portan down chemical weapons facility where they test bio-weapons and the home of public health england the bio weapons experts - sorry i mean the uk,s covid response team! - need i say more! it was all total BS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.