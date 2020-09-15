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FULL SHOW: Video: Democrat Terrorists Caught Starting Fires On West Coast
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12 views • September 15, 2020
One of the biggest cover ups of all time is happening in front of our eyes as we speak. Democrat terrorists are starting fires on the west coast and the media and Democrats are calling them wildfires started by climate change. Dozens of Democrat terrorists have already been caught and arrested starting or attempting to start fires, and now citizens are catching them as well. That’s not stopping the media and dems from engaging in a massive cover up of the arson. All the proof is in the pudding that Donald Trump is far and beyond more popular than Biden, but the fake news and fake polls are keeping Biden alive. What is really behind businesses enforcing mask mandates? We takes calls from business owners and get the inside scoop of what is really behind it. Also, Owen Shroyer puts on a weight lifting clinic for the audience, Alex Jones joins in. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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