China calls CIA videos ‘absurd’ attempt to recruit spies

Beijing accused the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on June 25 of making an “absurd” attempt to recruit Chinese citizens via videos posted on social media.

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) said the placement of what amounted to job advertisements on social media platform X was an “amateurish gambit” to convince people to spy for the Americans.

CIA director John Ratcliffe said that the videos, posted in May 2025 and implored the sharing of state secrets – were aimed at “recruiting Chinese officials to help the US”.