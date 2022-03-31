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3/30/2022 Miles Guo: Europe will not compromise with Russia on the energy issue. Ukraine is preparing for the “Talent Hunting” plan and will completely change Europe in terms of technology and energy. Europe will end its dependence on the oil from the Middle East and Russia’s natural gas. There won’t be a nuclear war in humanity