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The Historical Influence On Education: John Calvin & The Bible
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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17 views • December 09, 2020
Many still do not understand how important the issue of education is in our country. Some just think education is merely a path to wealth and prosperity, but education in America used to be part of the real American Dream and that was to do all things for the glory of God. Our literacy rate during the early years was actually quite high due to John Calvin's influence upon the first settlements. Since then, we have taken a turn and allowed humanists to indoctrinate our children, leading us from independence and the blessings of God to slavery and dependence upon government.

See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-historical-influence-on-education-john-calvin-the-bible/

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bibleeducationjohn calvintim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylor
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