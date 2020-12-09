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The Historical Influence On Education: John Calvin & The Bible
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17 views • December 09, 2020
Many still do not understand how important the issue of education is in our country. Some just think education is merely a path to wealth and prosperity, but education in America used to be part of the real American Dream and that was to do all things for the glory of God. Our literacy rate during the early years was actually quite high due to John Calvin's influence upon the first settlements. Since then, we have taken a turn and allowed humanists to indoctrinate our children, leading us from independence and the blessings of God to slavery and dependence upon government.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-historical-influence-on-education-john-calvin-the-bible/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-historical-influence-on-education-john-calvin-the-bible/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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