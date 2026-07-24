AJN Live - Defying Orders Of A Federal Judge Patrick Byrne Reveals hidden Documents Proving How Dominion Has Been lying using vote creating trickery - 7-23-2026

FULL INTERVIEW: Top Election Integrity Investigator Patrick Byrne Joins Alex Jones Live In-Studio To Defy The Orders Of A Federal Judge & Reveal Never-Before-Seen Documents Proving How The Dominion Voting Machine Company Has Been Using Dirty Tricks To Manipulate Elections!

PLUS, Byrne Warns That Iran Could Strategically Plant Nukes Across The US Or Launch An EMP Attack From A Cargo Ship To Leverage America At The Negotiation Table & Establish A New Islamic World Order!

THIS IS A POWERFUL MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!