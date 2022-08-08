When you have 2 potatoes and 1 egg. Potatoes made like this. Quick and easy recipe

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When you have 2 potatoes and 1 egg. Potatoes made like this. Fast and easy. Wish I had tried the recipe sooner.
Recipe and Ingredients:
2 potatoes (500 grams). = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
2 pinches of salt. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
1 teaspoon paprika. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
Black pepper. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
Parsely. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
2 tablespoons of cornstarch. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
1 egg. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
One tablespoon of parmesan cheese. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
Basil. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
Breadcrumbs. = https://bit.ly/3p2Jam8
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