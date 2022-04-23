KILLERS: Media-Wide: Vaxx Injury Blackout Media & Big Tech Cover-up Pilot Cardiac Arrests

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Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how American airlines are putting their pilots and passengers in danger as they enforce the clot shot.
The complicit media continues to conceal the truth, as our pilots face the risk of heart attacks at high altitudes.
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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV