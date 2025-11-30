11-30-2025 Prophetic: The LOG Jam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Prophetic: The LOG Jam
Matthews 7:1“Judge not, that you be not judged. 2For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. 3Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? 4Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? 5You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye. 6“Do not give dogs what is set apart (holy), and do not throw your pearls before pigs, lest they trample them underfoot and turn to attack you. (ESV)
Living Branch Hebrew Church
https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch
Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church
7pm EST Every Sunday
www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live
https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch
Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church
Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army
Donations - https://www.lbh.church
Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers
Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app
Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb
Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI
Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH
Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g
Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah