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Summit Road Bigfoot or is it Dogman along with Demons from April 23 Field Research
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195 views • March 30, 2022
In 2018 I decided to do some "Bigfoot" research along a creek running through the middle of my town. I found more evidences of tree spirits, and entities that could not see with the naked eye, but could film on camera. All I can say is that there is something out there and all around us. Michael Adams Old Religion Dystopia
Summit Road Bigfoot or is it Dogman along with Demons from April 23 Field Research
Anyone interested in donating to my research can do so here: Thank you
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/OldRe...
Old Religion Dystopia: Knowing Vs. Belief
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Kcly...
https://gab.com/OldReligionDystopia
https://rumble.com/c/c-298111
https://twitter.com/Michael35335981
Summit Road Bigfoot or is it Dogman along with Demons from April 23 Field Research
Anyone interested in donating to my research can do so here: Thank you
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/OldRe...
Old Religion Dystopia: Knowing Vs. Belief
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Kcly...
https://gab.com/OldReligionDystopia
https://rumble.com/c/c-298111
https://twitter.com/Michael35335981
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