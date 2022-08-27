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Response-Ability of Caring
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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5 views • August 27, 2022

Pearls of Wisdom

How can we balance “Care”?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit

This video is also related to questions from the viewers.


We were taught, told, and naturally feel that we need to “care” for others - like family, friends, society, environment, etc.

But when we base our doing, thinking and feeling on “caring”, I feel we are drifting away from our true Self and courage.


-how can we balance “caring” and still maintain our authenticity and courage to react base on true desire.

-many times, caring to not to hurt others’ feelings leads to awkward situations where we don’t have courage to communicate our true desire. Can you share on how could we handle this kind of situation?

- how can we still be true to our true SELF and care for others?

-would it help if we are aware where our boundaries are and should we be giving up our true desire?


Here the links to the topics that I referred to:

Shift of Consciousness: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/effects-shifting-consciousness
Consciousness Levels: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels


If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.
The images from the video are posted in my blog page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com


Keywords
abuseexpectationsfeelingskindnesscaringawkward situationshurt feelings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy