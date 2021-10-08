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New Evidence: Vax Will Bring Zombie Apocalypse!! WW3 Has Started!! Be Prepared!!
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987 views • October 08, 2021
Is World War 3 Imminent? Is A Zombie Apocalypse Coming? What Exactly are they Putting Into the Things We Ingest? #RedOctober
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Sources For Video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-facebook-whistleblower-francis-haugen-democrat-operative-destroy-independent-media.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-china-warns-world-war-iii-start-anytime-conflict-involving-taiwan.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/brace-yourself-energy-crisis-may-unleash-winter-blackouts-across-america-energy-insider
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-biden-democrats-setting-nation-up-for-financial-ruin-massive-spending.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/federal-investigators-issuing-warrants-for-google-to-turn-over-anyone-typing-in-certain-search-terms.html
https://www.wnd.com/2021/10/fauci-america-just-give-individual-rights/
https://flagandcross.com/fauci-says-we-need-to-give-up-individual-rights-and-take-vaccine-for-good-of-society/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/schools-normalizing-sex-between-4th-graders.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-parents-shut-up-smile-children-masked-isolated.html
https://adarapress.com/2021/10/04/organisms-resembling-immortal-hydra-vulgaris-discovered-in-multiple-vax-samples-by-dr-carrie-madej-they-were-moving/
Help The Channels By Donating!! Go Here:
https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Or Go To: Cash App and Send to: $MikeyT2737
Sources For Video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-facebook-whistleblower-francis-haugen-democrat-operative-destroy-independent-media.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-china-warns-world-war-iii-start-anytime-conflict-involving-taiwan.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/brace-yourself-energy-crisis-may-unleash-winter-blackouts-across-america-energy-insider
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-biden-democrats-setting-nation-up-for-financial-ruin-massive-spending.html
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/federal-investigators-issuing-warrants-for-google-to-turn-over-anyone-typing-in-certain-search-terms.html
https://www.wnd.com/2021/10/fauci-america-just-give-individual-rights/
https://flagandcross.com/fauci-says-we-need-to-give-up-individual-rights-and-take-vaccine-for-good-of-society/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/schools-normalizing-sex-between-4th-graders.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-07-parents-shut-up-smile-children-masked-isolated.html
https://adarapress.com/2021/10/04/organisms-resembling-immortal-hydra-vulgaris-discovered-in-multiple-vax-samples-by-dr-carrie-madej-they-were-moving/
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