Only One Church Preaches this Message Mark Finley -Revelation 14

Revelation 14 shows God's message for all mankind. One church is preaching this end time Bible message. On Calvary, God's love was revealed and the good news of the gospel through Jesus Christ gave hope to you and me. What is the connection between the cross and the first, second and third angels' messages spoken about in Revelation? Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents a series called Three Cosmic Messages. The subject of this video is Revelation 14:6.





