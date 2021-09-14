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Strange Case: 2018, Man And Wife On "Secret Mission Involving Virus" Arrested With Arsenal
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19617 views • September 14, 2021
I wanted to cover this story because I find it so odd and it might have gone under the radar of most people. In 2018 a husband and wife with mysterious backgrounds were arrested in Massachusetts after an arsenal of weapons were found in their hotel room. The man claimed to be working for a secret Federal agency and on a mission having to do with a virus. This story is weird for many reasons and if you haven't heard of it then let's dive into it together.
Sources:
https://heavy.com/news/2018/03/ensyma-engineering-francho-bradley-wikileaks-weapons-cache/
https://ufotrail.blogspot.com/2015/09/dead-men-do-tell-tales-strange-case-of.html
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Sources:
https://heavy.com/news/2018/03/ensyma-engineering-francho-bradley-wikileaks-weapons-cache/
https://ufotrail.blogspot.com/2015/09/dead-men-do-tell-tales-strange-case-of.html
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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