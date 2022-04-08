Interview with a Healer (COVID & 5G) Dr Jennifer Daniels - Nancy Hopkins on Cosmic Reality (04.21.20)

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Nancy Hopkins interviewing Dr. Jennifer Daniels from April 21, 2020.
Dr Daniels explains the truth about the Established Medical Profession.
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https://www.cosmicreality.com/
https://www.cosmicreality.com/blog/apr-21-27-2020
https://pod.co/cosmic-reality-radio/special-presentation-4-20-22-dr-jennifer-daniels-interview-with-a-healer
Re-post permission received from Nancy Hopkins 4/6/22.