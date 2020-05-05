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New York to Work With Gates Foundation to 'Reimagine' Schools!?
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63 views • May 05, 2020
New York will work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "reimagine" the state's school system as part of broader reforms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Tuesday.
He outlined plans to work with the foundation of Microsoft Corp co-founder Gates to improve New York's education system, which includes the largest public system in the country in New York City, with more than one million students.
While he did not provide specifics, Cuomo suggested a fundamental rethink of the classroom was on the table.
He outlined plans to work with the foundation of Microsoft Corp co-founder Gates to improve New York's education system, which includes the largest public system in the country in New York City, with more than one million students.
While he did not provide specifics, Cuomo suggested a fundamental rethink of the classroom was on the table.
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