❗️"We didn't abandon our brothers and sisters"

Putin congratulated Russians on the day of reunification with new regions.

Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, has arrived in Iran, where he will hold talks with the country's leadership, including President Pezeshkian.

Over 3 million square meters of housing are planned to be built in the new Russian regions in the coming years.

Putin awarded the title of Hero of Russia to war correspondent Evgeniy Poddubny. He was attacked by Ukraine while reporting, and almost died a few months ago.









