Excerpt of Q & A at a Conference with John Ankerberg & others
Published 2 months ago |
In 1994, Rita Williams has a question for John Ankerberg about his comment, "once saved, always saved." etc. Rita being a former Mormon, the question related to Mormonism.  Rita was  saved and sealed before entering that church. She had no clue who the Mormons were and believed the Missionaries that it is the only true church today, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The question gave John Ankerberg a perfect opportunity to explain that Mormonism is nothing but Satanism. 

