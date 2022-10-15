OUR LORD THE PAST BLOOD MOONS AND THE ONE THAT YOU WILL SEE AGAIN FORESHADOW THE TERRIBLE SUFFERING

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Oct 14, 2022 MESSAGE OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
TO HIS BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
OCTOBER 10, 2022
We have been through the blood moon called the “Hunter” and on November 8 we will have another blood moon to which we must pay great attention.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qbfa_mCA_uM