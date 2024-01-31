False Flag Warnings For Martial Law in the USA and War+Is Nuclear Apocalypse Inches Closer

RealNewsChannel.com





We do not warn of false flags to try to predict horrible events. We warn of false flags to try and prevent them. Next Syrian Girl joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give her expert analysis on the Israel-Palestine war, America's role in the middle east, and Iran's nuclear capabilities. Then In a letter written to Congress by 10 retired FBI agents including former directors, assistant directors and special agents in charge, every concern facing the American people was verified. President Biden’s threat to force Texas Governor Abbott to face the consequences should Texas not abide by the Biden Administration’s demand that razor wire be removed from the Texas border so that millions more non naturalized military aged men could flood the border to go who knows where to prepare for who knows what has, so far, resulted in The White House freezing new natural gas-export licenses. As if Biden were sanctioning a foreign enemy. Then Alex Jones breaks down how the CIA used popular culture- especially hip hop- to corrupt the youth of America, and in a recent interview, rapper Ice Cube confirms this well known history with anecdotes from his own music career. Then Years later, the mainstream media is starting to report pieces of the truth concerning the deadly COVID vaccines.





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/false-flag-warnings-for-martial-law-in-the-usa-and-waris-nuclear-apocalypse-inches-closer/





Source Link; https://freeworldnews.tv/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.