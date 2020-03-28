MMS & Glyphosate with Dr Stephanie Seneff & Kerri Rivera

This is not my video, I downloaded it off YouTube before it was taken down last year.Please visit Kerri's site for more info:For those who want to know, this is where I personally have purchased MMS. This is not an affiliate link, I don't receive anything for recommending it:Note for those using MMS: The old protocols were building up to large doses. This is not the best way to take it, because it only last 60-90 minutes in the body. It is best to take smaller doses more frequently. Max recommended dose now by Jim Humble, the discoverer of MMS, is 3 drops at a time (mixed with 3 drops of the activator). You can build up to using this every waking hour if need be, but as with all things, start slow, and work your way up. If you experience loose stools/diarrhea, or any other detox effect, skip a dose, then step back your dose or step back the frequency, so your detox pathways have a chance to catch up.