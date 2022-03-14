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Hebrews 6:13 For When God Made Promise to Abraham
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10 views • March 14, 2022
Galatians 3:7 Know ye therefore that they which are of faith, the same are the children of Abraham. 8 And the scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the heathen through faith, Preached Before The Gospel Unto Abraham, saying, " In thee shall all nations be blessed ". 9 So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham.
16 Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made.
He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.
Glory to God, Be Blessed and Encouraged brothers & sisters !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
16 Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made.
He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.
Glory to God, Be Blessed and Encouraged brothers & sisters !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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