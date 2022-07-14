HELP ME SUE TO END THE EMERGENCY

Jul 13, 2022





We need to hold these public serpents to account, and I need your help! Please chip in what you can so I can keep the lawsuit going against the Orange County Board of Supervisors!

Donations can be made on this page:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org





For all of the donors to this lawsuit, I will be doing a private webinar to go through the lawsuit line-by-line so you can see EXACTLY what our lawsuit is about, and how to apply it and adapt it to your own county.





If you don't have a penny to spend -- don't spend a penny! You can send prayers as well. If you prefer to send a check, here is the address:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674





God bless you and thank you for helping me "march this all the way to Heaven!"





WATCH THIS NEXT:

"Excuse Me, Supervisors!"

https://youtu.be/9oNM2lIpSRo





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https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHealthyAmerican





Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, daily 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall





PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur





HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7





PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx





FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn





PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv





PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com





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SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!





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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.





ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org