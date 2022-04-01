© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Lear says Navy shot down TWA Fligt 800. It was an accident. But they blew it out of the sky anyway and then covered it up- Part A
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • April 01, 2022
Man this John Lear Dude has tons of info. I am trying to get my mind around it. Part B will follow. Mind Blowing Stuff. Can someone please send me some duck tape so I can wrap it around my head so it will not blow up ? My Mom would not like to see that. Thank you and my Mom thanks you
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.