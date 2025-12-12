What Happens When Muslims Hit 10% of a Country? The Tipping Point No One Will Talk About - Dan Burmawi | FOC Show

Today on the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Dan Burmawi to uncover the hidden dynamics of political Islam and the demographic tipping point almost no Western leader is willing to acknowledge. He explains how Islamic ideology—not individual Muslims—shapes culture, law, and national stability once a population reaches critical mass, using global history and firsthand experience to bring clarity to a deeply misunderstood issue. Viewers will learn the truth behind the 10% threshold, why Europe is unraveling, and what Americans must understand now to protect freedom for the next generation.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDan BurmawiWEBSITE: https://www.danburmawi.com/X: https://x.com/DanBurmawyBOOKS: https://www.danburmawi.com/s/booksDan Burmawi is a former Muslim from Jordan who converted to Christianity in his late teens, a decision that propelled him into a decade of ministry across the Middle East and eventually led to political exile. He is a commentator on political and religious affairs, a leading voice on countering terrorism and ideological extremism, and the founder of the Ideological Defense Institute, a think tank committed to protecting Western values and exposing political Islam. Dan is the author of Islam, Israel and the West, a groundbreaking work explaining the global ideological battle reshaping nations today. His insights—shaped by firsthand experience inside Islamic culture, theology, and geopolitics—have made him one of the most sought-after voices on Islam’s impact on the West.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: