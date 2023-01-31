https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



ITM TRADING, INC.





Jan 31, 2023Secure your wealth before the dollar collapses from its loss of status as a world reserve currency and leads to hyperinflation. Because, if you don't hold it you don't own it. And, if you know it's a good idea to take action but aren't sure where to start, schedule a call with one of our expert Gold & Silver analysts and they'll guide you through creating a customized strategy to safeguard your assets. Schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN1312022&month=2023-01

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN1312022

Get ready to dive into the evolution of the loss of the US' world reserve currency status. Join Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, as she discusses the impact of this shift on the US economy and its citizens. With Saudi Arabia no longer bound to use the US dollar for trade, governments, corporations and individuals holding dollars may no longer need to use them. This could lead to the return of hyperinflation and the loss of the US' status as the world reserve currency. Don't miss this informative and crucial analysis on the petro dollar system and the latest developments in oil price stability. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Hiding in Plain Sight

1:22 USD Currency Lifecycle

5:20 Saudi Arabia and Opec +

7:09 Federal Debt Held by Foreign and International Investors 9:16 Debt Ceiling Limit

11:52 Banks Buying Gold

14:12 FDIC Plans for Collapse 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/how-the-loss-of-world-reserve-currency-status-impacts-everything/

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #usd #currency #economy

