UFC 325 RESULTS: BSD Pounds Hooker, Ruffy Downs Fiziev! 🔥 Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 Sydney Highlights
Description
UFC 325 from Qudos Bank Arena Sydney: Benoit Saint Denis TKO Dan Hooker (R2 4:45), Mauricio Ruffy def Rafael Fiziev, more chaos on main card incl Volkanovski defending vs Lopes 2. Prelims: Malkoun, Ofli, Nakamura wins. Featherweight title rematch headlines UFC's return to Sydney.
Hashtags
#UFC325 #VolkanovskiVsLopes2 #UFCSydney #BenoitSaintDenis #DanHooker #MauricioRuffy #AlexanderVolkanovski #DiegoLopes #MMA #UFCResults